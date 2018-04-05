It's been a good five years since The Rock and John Cena's famous WWE feud, and it seems that their rivalry wasn't entirely for the wrestling fans' viewing pleasure. After Dwayne Johnson admitted that they had real issues with each other, they are trading blows in the most hilarious way via Jimmy Kimmel Live.

John Cena at the Ferdinand premiere

Jimmy Kimmel took it upon himself to pass on Dwayne Johnson's message from the previous night to John Cena, which was essentially: 'If you ever act up I will knock your teeth so far down your throuat you'll have to stick a toothbrush up your ass to brush them.'

Ever in character, John gave Jimmy a horrified stare before turning directly to the camera and unveiling a rant aimed at Dwayne Johnson of epic WWE smack-talk proportions - and we just can't get over how hilarious it is.

'I'm not gonna take that. No, I'm not gonna take that', he boomed. 'Listen up, Dwayne Johnson - if that is your real name. Because everybody around the world knows that your first time is T and your last name is He-rock, you just pronounce it all stupid and that gets me even more pissed off.'

'If you think you're making threats to me by thinking shoving a toothbrush up my bum is a threat, I got some advice for you, pal! And by pal, I totally mean my best friend, I don't mean it as an adversarial term', he continued. 'Watch 'Blockers' and then watch it again, because if you think shoving a toothbrush up my butt is a threat, I got news coming, pal!'

The audience erupted in laughter, clearly well aware of the scene in the forthcoming comedy that sees the wrestler-turned-actor get involved in a 'butt-chugging' contest - as seen in the trailer.

'There's been a funnel up there, there's been a parking cone... there's more traffic in that region than a Monday on the 405 in both directions', he said. 'Your threat to me is you wanna clean my butt? Okay pal, you got the job, but if I was you I'd bring a bodysuit and latex gloves because down there it's like a Mississippi cornfield in downpour.'

If only WWE stars really traded insults this ridiculously!