Michael Myers is one of the most iconic horror figures to have ever come from the movie genre. Having appeared in countless 'Halloween' films following the original, his scares soon turned to something a little less terrifying, and before long he would become the butt of many jokes thanks to sequels that failed to hit the mark. Fortunately, series creator John Carpenter is allowing history to be rewritten.

John Carpenter had some words of wisdom for David Gordon Green

This year, Myers will make his way to the big screen once more, with original 'final girl' Laurie Strode also making her comeback. Jamie Lee Curtis is returning to the role of the lone survivor, whilst original Myers performer Nick Castle will also be taking part in some of the killer's latest scenes, alongside James Jude Courtney.

Creator Carpenter - who composed the score of the first film - agreed to return and compose the score on the 2018 release, and is serving as an executive producer on the movie. Working with an incredible team including David Gordon Green and Danny McBride who wrote the screenplay, all of the right ingredients seem to have come together to ensure that this sequel will be a major hit.

Speaking with Cinema Blend, Green - who also serves as director - spoke about an incredible meeting he had with the series' creator, John Carpenter: "His advice was brilliant: make it relentless. He had notes, which is something I was extremely nervous about, we worked very hard on the script, we were all very excited. It's one thing for three movie nerds to geek out over the opportunity of maneuvering within this property, another to basically go kiss the ring of the godfather and see how that goes."

What's most exciting about 'Halloween' 2018 is the fact that all of the sequels following the first film are being thrown out of the window. This is a chance for Myers to really reclaim his place at the top of the horror genre, and from what we've seen so far, he's sure to do so.

'Halloween' comes to cinemas across the UK on Friday, October 19, 2018.