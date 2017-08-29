Samwell Tarly is for many one of the purest and most innocent characters in the whole of the 'Game Of Thrones' adventure. For years now he has stood by Jon Snow and Gilly's side, doing his best to help out the pair whenever they need him and making one of the most important discoveries in the show's history in the recent penultimate season's big finale. Did he truly work out the information he provided Bran with by himself, though?

John Bradley returned for the penultimate season of 'Game Of Thrones'

Earlier on in the season, we had seen Gilly try to tell Sam all about how Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen were secretly married, but he had ignored her words and instead been caught up in other work altogether.

Now, John Bradley, who plays the wise former member of the Night's Watch, has admitted Sam may now unconsciously be taking credit away from Gilly when it comes to the jaw-dropping news.

Speaking with IndieWire, the actor explained: "It’s true that Gilly completely by accident planted the seed of that information into Sam’s mind. He can almost subconsciously absorb it because he’s become so efficient at processing information. He can kind of feel even if he’s not aware of it at the time. He’ll store it in the back of his brain when it’s needed most."

Whether or not Gilly gets a credit in the show's upcoming final season remains to be seen, but we think showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will have other huge scenes to play out, seeing as though there are only six episodes of the show left before its ultimate conclusion.

Whatever the case may be, the wrapping up of this story is sure to go down in television history. We just hope the wait isn't too excruciatingly long.

'Game Of Thrones' season 8 is expected to debut in 2018 or 2019, on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK.