John Boyega has admitted he always thought he was destined to star in movies about ''spirituality''.
John Boyega always thought he'd make movies ''based in spirituality''.
The 27-year-old actor - who is the son of pentecostal minister, Samson Adegboyega, and his wife Abigail - admitted he expected his Christian faith to have a big influence on his work but eventually realised it wasn't the right path for him, though it still offers themes he's keen to explore.
He said: ''I grew up watching the 'Mount Zion' movies.
''I thought because of my religious background, I would specifically go for a market that was based in spirituality.
''Later I realised that wasn't for me, so I went secular, but I want to be able to make movies with spiritual themes in the future.''
John made his producer debut on 'God is Good' - which follows a gangster-turned-pastor, who crosses paths with a detective as they hunt down a crimelord - and he thinks the film has an ''important'' story to tell, with lots of lessons for men.
He told Sorted Magazine: ''It's an important story that explores themes of fathers and fatherhood, toxic masculinity, race and faith in a community that has become trapped in an unending cycle of violence and racial oppression and where sometimes it seems for men that violence is the only way of achieving power.''
The 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' star believes his dad was happy for him to pursue his acting dreams because it helped him stay out of trouble.
He said: ''I had a wonderful drama teacher Ms Early, and she helped convince my father that I was serious about my acting studies.
''I think she told him that it was a good way to keep me out of trouble and so he was fine with that.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
The monstrous alien bioweapon Kaiju returns in the forthcoming sequel to 'Pacific Rim', and a...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
After The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal reteam to...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
By trying to include an entire acclaimed novel on-screen, first-time filmmaker Biyi Bandele waters down...
Why would aliens invade a housing estate in south London? That's the question a gang...