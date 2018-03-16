John Boyega has come out in support of the prospect of inclusion riders becoming standard practice in the film industry, saying that he thinks they’re “fantastic”.

Inclusion riders have come under the spotlight in the weeks since the Oscars, when Best Actress winner Frances McDormand used her acceptance speech to call on the industry to adopt them regularly. They are clauses in an actor’s contract that demand that projects have a diverse cast and crew.

The British actor, one of the most famous stars under 30 in the world as a result of his recurring role in the new Star Wars films, was speaking at a screening of Pacific Rim: Uprising this week.

“We are redefining and reshaping the industry at the moment,” the 25 year old told BBC's Newsbeat, saying that he was in favour of his production company inserting them in his contracts.

“A lot of the secret rules of Hollywood are unfounded and unlawful so to start including them [inclusion riders] makes our industry better. Those who wish to defy it, they're held accountable. So for me, I love that it's happening.”

Boyega follows the likes of Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan in calling for inclusion riders. Jordan wrote in an Instagram post last week that he was committing to using the clause for all work made by his production company Outlier Society, “in support of the women and men who are leading this fight”.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s company Pearl Street Films has also committed to using them in future work.

“It means that you can ask for and/or demand at least 50% diversity, not only in casting but also in the crew,” McDormand explained to the press backstage at the Oscars, after winning for her lead role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

