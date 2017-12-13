He returns as Finn in the new film 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' is set to hit theatres this weekend, and star John Boyega reflects on how his life has changed since becoming a part of such a major cinematic legacy. After all, it was only two years ago that he was a small-time TV actor.
John Boyega at the premiere for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'
The 25-year-old returns as Finn in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'; the second installment of the new trilogy, following 2015's 'The Force Awakens' which was John's break-out role in his acting career. The fame is still something he's trying to get used to, but he's certainly grateful about what it's brought him.
'It's new. It's a new experience for me', he confessed in an interview. 'But it's something that I'm still getting my head around and I'm still trying to understand it but it's only a positive thing.'
Watch the trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' here:
As for how much it's changed his life, he admits 'just a little bit' - though we can see it being a total flip-change. 'Just a tad', he adds. 'But yeah, it's a pretty big shift.'
Meanwhile, Finn goes on a lot of new adventures in this new story, even embarking on a journey with a new character: Kelly Marie Tran's Rose Tico.
'[She's] basically a girl that meets Finn randomly while walking past him', he says, with a laugh. 'And so it's something that turns into a big adventure and they go on this secret mission and it's pretty darn cool'.
John will bring Finn back in the final movie of the trilogy - 'Star Wars: Episode IX' - which is set to launch in 2019 and is currently in pre-production. J.J. Abrams will return to direct the third film, after having been at the helm in the first movie of the trilogy.
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', directed by Rian Johnson, is set to hit theatres on December 15th 2017.
