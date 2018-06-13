Star Wars actor John Boyega has urged fans of the movie franchise to stop harassing members of the film’s cast over social media.

The 26 year old star, who played Finn in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, took to Twitter to upbraid some of the popular film series’ more outspoken fans, just days after two of its female stars, Kelly Marie Tran and Daisy Ridley, both quit Instagram after becoming fed up with the constant trolling and online abuse they received.

“If you don't like Star Wars or the characters, understand that there are decisions makers [sic] and harassing the actors/actresses will do nothing,” Boyega tweeted on Tuesday evening (June 12th). “You're not entitled to politeness when your approach is rude. Even if you paid for a ticket!”

John Boyega has called on 'Star Wars' fans to stop trolling the film's cast

He then even appeared to suggest that he was quitting social media himself by signing off with “see ya!”, before later returning to stress that the vast majority of Star Wars fans were supportive of the cast, thanking them for “putting yourselves in our shoes” and adding “you understand that there is a process, so much appreciated.”

Kelly Marie Tran, 29, won many plaudits for her role as Rose Tico in The Last Jedi at the end of 2017, but announced she was quitting Instagram last week after the deluge of racist and sexist abuse she has been constantly receiving became too much.

Last week, Boyega responded to somebody who asked why she made the move. “Kelly is an adult and has made her decision. I haven't spoken to her so I am just as clueless. Just accept that you don't know, as I have,” he told the fan.

British star Ridley quit Instagram back in 2016 after receiving a backlash when she waded in to the debate about gun violence in the US.

