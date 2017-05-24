Later this year, 'Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi' will hit the big screen around the world, continuing to tell the episodic sci-fi tale that has captured the imaginations of audiences across the globe for many decades. Following on from the success of 'Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens', the film has some big shoes to fill that the returning all-star cast are intent on doing perfectly.

John Boyega returns as Finn in 'The Last Jedi'

One of those returning actors is John Boyega, who plays First Order sodlier Finn. Though he was injured by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) during a vicious lightsaber jab to the back, he's still very much alive and recuperating from that wound in a Bacta tank. Unconscious for now, Boyega's character could have some big things ahead, despite currently making a name for himself for all the wrong reasons.

"The funny thing is, between 'VII' and 'VIII', Finn's now a big deal!" the actor told EW during the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida earlier this year. "He is now a big deal. Imagine that - you get taken down by Kylo Ren. Think about what the gossip's going to be like in the Resistance. 'Oh, that's the guy that got slashed down by Kylo?'"

Boyega also went on to hint that when his character does wake, "there's some additional few things that need to be done to make him mobile. He's definitely in a place where he needs some help." Exactly how we'll be seeing him move around however remains to be seen, but we do know he'll be thrust straight back into the action, alongside fellow Resistance member Rose, played by Kelly Marie Tran.

Due to the immense popularity Boyega has received from the 'Star Wars' fan base ever since his franchise debut, we imagine he'll be playing an integral role in whatever's to come. Whilst he came close to death in 'The Force Awakens', we're now hoping that's his final brush with the Grim Reaper.

More: Take That's Gary Barlow Confirms Cameo In 'The Last Jedi'

'Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi' will hit cinemas this December, featuring the final scenes of the late Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa.