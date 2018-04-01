John Boyega has hinted he could become a superhero within the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point down the road.
Already a part of the Disney family thanks to his role in the new 'Star Wars' episodic series, John Boyega could be set to expand on his work for the company. Having made a huge name for himself in the entertainment business, he's one of the hottest actors of the modern day, bringing in legions of fans for whatever movie he may star in next.
John Boyega may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Currently fronting the new 'Pacific Rim' movie 'Uprising', he's on the promotional trail for that movie, but that hasn't stopped him from talking about other potential projects.
Whilst Boyega doesn't want to take on the role of Blade any time soon as rumoured, saying that if he did so it would be like a "spit in the face of Wesley [Snipes]", he did hint at potentially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future.
Speaking during an appearance at Awesome Con, Bounding Into Comics says that "he's had meetings with Marvel about potentially taking on a Marvel superhero", but nothing that will come to the big screen in the very near future.
Given Boyega's close relationship with Robert Downey Jr., who plays Tony Stark aka Iron-Man in the MCU, and the stories that suggest Downey Jr. is responsible for helping choose who should become a part of the MCU fold, there's a huge chance he could put in a good word or two for Boyega moving forward.
The MCU is also set to go through some big changes in coming years. Phase 4 is right around the corner, and a whole slew of characters that would never have been allowed to be a part of the MCU in the past are now available thanks to the deal done between 20th Century Fox and Disney.
Whatever the case may be, the future's never looked brighter for the MCU! We can't wait to see what happens with this one.
We'll bring you more news surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe as and when we get it.
