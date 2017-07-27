With fame and fortune comes the expectation of generosity, but for John Boyega it was a no-brainer that he would splash out his mega earnings on his very own family. Parents are literally swooning everywhere at his kind gift-giving towards his mother and father.

John Boyega at the Olivier Awards

The 25-year-old 'Star Wars' actor spent some of his millions on a property for his lucky folks, Abigail and Samson. He revealed his lavish deed to a reporter for Entertainment Tonight on the red carpert of the premiere for his latest movie 'Detroit'.

'I bought my mom and dad a house', he said. 'I mean that's a way to do it. You know, I also think that's giving back to my king and my queen. So that's what I did.' He's currently single, so he doesn't have a lady to spend his money on, so it looks like his parents will continue to be treated like royalty.

He's well aware of how lucky he is to be in the position that he's in following his role of Finn in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens', and sees it as an immense responsibility. 'It's strange, because you've been working towards the success for so long and to see it manifest, it's a huge blessing', he continued. 'But at the same time, a huge responsibility, 'cause not everybody gets this opportunity.'

He's new film, 'Detroit', sees him play security guard Melvin Dismukes in a Kathryn Bigelow-directed drama about the Detroit Rebellion and the motel murders of three young black men. He's also currently shooting for the forthcoming 'Watership Down' series in which he voices Bigwig and he'll reprise his role of Finn in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' in December. Next year he'll be in the sci-fi sequel 'Pacific Rim: Uprising' with Scott Eastwood.

'Detroit' is in theatres on August 4th 2017.