John Boyega has admitted he believes he's been able to have an easier time in the public eye because he hasn't succumb to partying ways.
John Boyega is grateful he's never been a party animal.
The 27-year-old actor doesn't drink alcohol because his family never did either and he thinks it's easier to become famous without habits that can jeopardise success, rather than end up giving them up while in the public eye.
He said: ''I don't drink. Because I was raised by parents who never drank. ''It's harder if you're a party animal before you're famous because when the glory comes, you do not want to give it up.''
The 'Star Wars' star was raised in a Christian household and still prays twice a day to try and stay on a ''good path''.
He said: ''I pray every day after I wake up and before I go to bed - that's how I was raised.
''In the evening I pray and then sometimes if I have enough time I'll try to meditate as well.
''Just to detach from the day and the current challenges and struggles of daily life, I try to detach and hopefully find some good path.''
And the 'Attack the Block' actor credits his faith for ''carrying'' him through his life and keeping him grounded.
He told Sorted Magazine: ''Faith carries me through it all.
''But apart from that, you need a good set of people behind you.
''Good family and friends I'm lucky that I've disciplined myself in choosing who I allow into my heart, it's benefited me in the long run.
''Now I'm ready for the ride. Faith will guide me.''
John looks back on his childhood in Peckham, London with fondness and insisted it couldn't have been further from people's expectations.
He said: ''When I tell people where I was raised, they always go, 'Oof how was that?' as if it was rough.
''I reckon I had a better childhood than most people who were raised in amazing environments.
''It was happy and active - playing on the estate, climbing trees and going to theatre clubs.
''There was so much community, so much to get involved in.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
The monstrous alien bioweapon Kaiju returns in the forthcoming sequel to 'Pacific Rim', and a...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
After The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal reteam to...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
By trying to include an entire acclaimed novel on-screen, first-time filmmaker Biyi Bandele waters down...
Why would aliens invade a housing estate in south London? That's the question a gang...