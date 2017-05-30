Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

John Barrowman Pictures

John Barrowman book signing - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 30th May 2017

John Barrowman performing live on his 'You Raise Me Up' tour - Oxford United Kingdom - Monday 15th June 2015

John Barrowman performs the London Palladium - London United Kingdom - Sunday 24th May 2015

Wizard World Chicago Comic Con 2014 - Rosemont Illinois United States - Sunday 24th August 2014

Celebrities at the ITV studios - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 8th July 2014

Crufts - Day 3 - Birmingham United Kingdom - Saturday 8th March 2014

Celebrities at the ITV studios - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 5th March 2014

Celebrities at the BBC Radio 1 studios - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 9th July 2013

Celebrities at the ITV studios - London United Kingdom - Friday 1st March 2013

John Barrowman at Vancouver Airport - Vancover Canada - Tuesday 19th February 2013

at the ITV studios - Friday 20th July 2012

Wizard jeans Rear of the Year award held at the Dorcester Hotel. - Wednesday 27th June 2012

outside the ITV studios - London, England - Monday 28th November 2011

at the ITV studios - London, England - Monday 5th September 2011

