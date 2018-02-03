The DC Extended Universe is without a doubt one of the most hotly-debated film universes the world has ever seen. Whether you're a huge fan of the films put out by Warner Bros. or somebody who prefers to get their comic book genre movies fix elsewhere, it's hard to deny the cultural impact DCEU releases has had on the world of cinema.

Joel Kinnaman stars as Rick Flag in 'Suicide Squad'

Back in 2016, the DCEU took some risks in releasing David Ayer's 'Suicide Squad', allowing villains from the world of DC Comics to take centre stage, such as Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Deadshot (Will Smith). Though the critical consensus was that the movie was a bit of a mess, it still managed to rake in over $746 million in the worldwide box office, securing a sequel and another attempt for Warner Bros. to win over the critics.

Gavin O'Connor will be directing the movie, with Zak Penn writing up a new script treatment, and a final screenplay expected to come from Anthony Tambakis. Michael De Luca will be producing. Robbie and Smith are amongst those set to return to the film, with Joel Kinnaman's take on Rick Flag also expected to appear.

Kinnaman is currently on the promotional trail for new Netflix original series 'Altered Carbon' which he leads, and was asked about how far the development process for 'Suicide Squad 2' had gotten.

Speaking with Collider about the upcoming sequel, the actor revealed: "I just know that they are working intensely on it. I know it’s a big priority at Warner Bros., but it’s an equally big priority to get it right. We all felt that we had lightning in a bottle, in a way, and it partly got away from us, a little bit. It’s really important to harness everything that was great about it, and then fix what didn’t really work. So, I know they’re working on it, and we’ll see. I’m very excited to read something, but I don’t have any new information."

The fact that Kinnaman is passionate about returning to his role of Rick Flag is certainly reassuring for fans who may have thought that those who worked on the first 'Suicide Squad' film may have been put off from returning following the negative critical reception. Hopefully, Kinnaman's feelings about coming back is one shared by the rest of the cast. We can't wait to see what happens when the sequel finally makes its way to the big screen.

'Suicide Squad 2' doesn't yet have an official release date, but we'll bring you more news about the film as and when we get it.