It stars Joel Edgerton, who also served as a producer on the project. And he says he was immediately caught off-guard by the screenplay, which was written by director Trey Edward Shults. "Reading the script I immediately thought it was like an immigration and refugee film," Edgerton says. "The house is a country. The family is the culture of the people. And it says come on over, you other family, share our country, we will offer you resources you need, but if you step out of line, you're governed by our rules. The risk of losing our trust is very heavy."

And Edgerton says that the setting adds other themes as well. "They have to become survivalists," he notes. "They don't have a history in the military or as servicemen. They're not necessarily capable people. Yet normal people find ways of becoming resourceful, improvisational and capable. And there are a lot of emotions that come with it: paranoia, fear, seclusion, inclusion and exclusion."

To prepare for the role, he wanted to get himself into this mindset, so he rented a house in the middle of nowhere. "I bought myself some guns and some machetes and explored," he says. "I wasn't going crazy Method on it, but I felt like we needed to get a sense of the survival aspect, the survivalist world. I remember one day I ate a small can of tuna. Another day a couple of crackers. A couple of days I ate nothing at all. When I get an idea in my head I get obsessive about it!"

Even so, Edgerton says that making the movie was a lot of fun. "I always find, if the movie's really intense, the balance of off-camera life needs to have a certain levity to it. Strangely enough, the times that I've shot movies that are supposed to be funny, it's sometimes incredibly oppressive and morose in between shooting."

Recently, there has been some talk about him returning to the Star Wars franchise. He played Luke Skywalker's Uncle Owen in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, and there are rumours that he might be called back to reteam with Ewan McGregor for an Obi Wan spin-off movie. "I like the idea," Edgerton says. "I think Uncle Owen is one of those guys who has done some super cool s**t but has just never bragged about it!"

