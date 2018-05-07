'Avengers: Infinity War' has clearly impressed the masses upon its cinematic release, bringing together the highest amount of characters from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe in any Marvel movie to-date. Seeing those who would usually clash come together in a bid to take down Thanos (Josh Brolin), the film is one of the most tense and chaotic affairs audiences have ever seen, and it seems to work on every level.

Anthony and Joe Russo co-directed 'Avengers: Infinity War'

The ambitious picture is co-directed by the Russo brothers, Joe and Anthony Russo, who worked with a huge behind-the-scenes team to pull off the piece. While we see a lot going on in the film's final cut however, there were some ideas batted around that never came to fruition.

As the majority of us know, Marvel Television shows including 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' and 'Daredevil' are set within the same universe as the MCU movies. There have been multiple Easter Eggs to prove that. So, why didn't the heroes from those shows join 'Infinity War'?

Speaking with Variety, the Russos explained: "We made the briefest consideration of [including TV characters in ‘Infinity War’]. When we’re alone in a room with [screenwriters Christopher] Markus and [Stephen] McFeely, we consider every idea. We like thinking of everything. But it seemed like the story that had been told within the movies was so specific and elaborate already that once we started working through the story, we knew we had our hands full just with this set of characters and narratives."

It would have been nice to see a few characters from Marvel TV popping up in 'Infinity War', but with the amount of characters already involved and the need to give each and every one of them the chance to further their own narrative, it's a decision we can completely understand.

What is exciting and what we can take from this however, is the fact that the door now may be open to bringing those television characters over to the big screen in the future. We'll be keeping a close eye on developments.

'Avengers: Infinity War' is in cinemas now.