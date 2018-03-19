Co-directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will come with 'Avengers: Infinity War' next month. Bringing the majority of the roster of superheroes from the MCU together to tackle the terrible threat that is Thanos, audiences will get to see one of the biggest fights in the comic book genre come to life on the big screen. It's going to be a chaotic and compelling affair.

Anthony and Joe Russo serve as co-directors on 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Thanos isn't somebody that viewing audiences have seen too much of in the MCU, other than him sitting on a huge throne, waiting for his moment to pounce. Now that he's ready to make his presence known however, there are a lot of preconceptions about what we'll see. Villains in the MCU's past, save for 'Captain America: Winter Soldier' and 'Black Panther', haven't really been too well developed. Thankfully, that seems to be something that's been firmly in the mind of those working behind-the-scenes on bringing 'Infinity War' to fruition.

What we do know is that we'll find out a little bit more of Thanos' backstory, in that he has a family and he has a lot of love for those he's served as a father figure to. Still, he's not going to let that get in the way of his search for ultimate power. That's something he desires no matter the outcome.

Speaking with Fandango, co-director Joe Russo teased: "Who’s the most surprising? Let’s take Thanos. I don’t want to keep defaulting to him but I think people will find him at turns horrifying and at turns empathetic."

Thinking of Thanos as a character who would evoke empathy at this point seems impossible, so screenwriters and directors will have had to work incredibly hard if they're to prove that this is the case. Still, if anybody can do it, those working within the MCU have proven they're the perfect candidates! 'Infinity War' sounds more interesting than ever before, and we can't wait to see it.

More: Benedict Cumberbatch Teases "Relentless Action" In 'Avengers: Infinity War'

'Avengers: Infinity War' is set to come to cinemas across the UK on April 26, 2018.