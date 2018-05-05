The hype game for Sony's first addition to their Marvel Universe, 'Venom' is slowly increasing, and seemed to hit an all-time high a couple of weeks back thanks to the release of a thrilling new trailer. Promising a lot of action, with Tom Hardy in the titular role of the investigative journalist Eddie Brock, the film looks set to impress when it finally hits the big screen.

The Russos at the 'Avengers: Infinity War' premiere

One question that's been on the lips of superhero movie fans however, is whether or not 'Venom' would turn out to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There have been rumours of the MCU's Tom Holland making an appearance as Spider-Man, or even just an Easter Egg or two being added into the flick to show that the film was a part of the same universe.

For those who wanted to see this happen however, 'Avengers: Infinity War' co-director Joe Russo has some bad news.

Speaking to school students at Iowa City High, the filmmaker was asked whether 'Venom' would become a part of the MCU, to which he gave the blunt response (via Reddit): "No, that's a Sony property."

Decisive words, but can he really be trusted? If there was a way to make 'Venom' a part of the MCU, we're sure Sony would jump at the opportunity, but there's also the risk of tying it down with behind-the-scenes contracts that may hinder them in other aspects.

Whatever the case may be, it looks like 'Venom' will simply serve as the launching pad for an all new Marvel universe that could bring some lesser-known characters to the big screen, and open them up to audiences around the globe.

'Venom' is currently scheduled for release across the UK on October 5, 2018.