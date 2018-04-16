Robert Downey Jr has truly cemented the role of Iron Man as his own.
Joe and Anthony Russo have come together once more to tackle an impending Marvel Cinematic Universe release, this time dropping what looks to be the biggest superhero movie of all time with 'Avengers: Infinity War'. Bringing crime fighters both old and new to the fight against Thanos (Josh Brolin), the roster of characters in 'Infinity War' will break all records of the genre.
Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark in 'Avengers: Age of Ultron'
Exactly what's going to go down in 'Infinity War' remains to be seen, but we have been told as a fan base to expect casualties and upset. Could it be possible that one of the leading stars of the MCU is headed out of the door, and if so, is Robert Downey Jr's future as Iron Man in danger? We doubt it just yet, as he's signed on for the currently untitled fourth 'Avengers' movie, but a curve ball wouldn't come as too much of a surprise.
In Marvel's comic books, the Iron Man mantle has been taken on by different people, but that doesn't seem to be something Joe Russo is interested in bringing over to the movies.
According to the Hindustan Times, the co-director said that "there is nobody that can take over Iron Man from Robert", but admitted there would be a time when the actor left the role behind.
He explained: "He can’t play the character forever. I am sure there are lots other things he wants to do in his career. But he loves playing the character, I know that, and we love working together. We will see where it goes from here."
For now, we'll just have to sit back and enjoy every bit of Downey Jr we can get in the role. He's certainly cemented a legacy as Iron Man, and so whenever he does choose to give it up, it's something he'll be forever remembered for. Russo is quite right in that he's irreplaceable.
More: Joe Russo Promises 'Avengers 4' Will Finish 'Winter Soldier' Story
'Avengers: Infinity War' is set to come to cinemas across the UK on April 26, 2018.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Steve Rogers has awoken after a deep sleep lasting 70 years following his fight with...
Following events during World War II and his confrontation with Nazi adversary the Red Skull,...
Among the ever-impressive list of projects undertaken by Steven Soderbergh and George Clooney's Section Eight...