Joe and Anthony Russo are two of the most recognisable names from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and for good reason. The directors have had the responsibility of bringing some of the biggest MCU movies to the big screen over the years, and returned to their duties with this year's massive release 'Avengers: Infinity War'. Also set to bring the MCU's current Phase to an end with the currently untitled 'Avengers 4', the pair recently opened up a little bit about what to expect.

Joe Russo will direct 'Avengers 4' following his work with Anthony Russo on 'Infinity War'

Back in 2014, the Russos worked together on critically-acclaimed flick 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier', which is often praised as one of the best superhero movies of all time. It was at this point that the duo started to tell an intricate and detailed narrative, and now they've said exactly when that plot will be neatly tied up.

Speaking with Spin 1038, co-director Joe Russo explained: "For us, this was the challenge of telling the story but also completing the personal journey that we started as storytellers in Winter Soldier. So the story that began in Winter Soldier and that ends in Avengers 4 is a, there’s a very personal arc there for us. I think you’ll understand our point of view as filmmakers and who we are as people when you watch all four of those movies together."

Anthony Russo would go on to add that whilst the pair didn't know whether or not the MCU fan base would be receptive to their story, when they noticed the positive reaction, they decided it was something they would plough ahead with. That's exactly why their input has been so important to those working behind-the-scenes ever since.

How they'll bring their current narrative play to an end with 'Avengers 4' remains to be seen, but we imagine the two have some big ideas about how to shape the MCU for its fourth Phase, and for the foreseeable future. Only one thing is certain: things will never be the same following the fourth 'Avengers' movie.

'Avengers: Infinity War' is set to come to cinemas across the UK on April 26, 2018.