Though the distant future of the DC Extended Universe isn't something we can fully rely on, talk is still surrounding 'Justice League' member Cyborg and his planned solo film. Bringing the character to life in the recent 'Justice League' movie, Ray Fisher would be the man to once again step into the role of the superhero, also known as Victor Stone.

Joe Morton plays Cyborg's father in the DC Extended Universe

Not much is known about the solo 'Cyborg' movie or what those working behind-the-scenes have planned for the DC comics character, but if the film does indeed go ahead, Joe Morton will be returning to the DCEU to once again take on the role of Victor's father, Dr. Silas Stone.

In the past, Cyborg has been a hero created by his father, following an explosion that destroys most of Victor's body. Doing everything he can to save his son, he creates a robotic/human hybrid, propelling his son from the world of high school football right into the midst of crime fighting and saving the world from some deadly threats.

That could be something we see come to the big screen in Cyborg's solo film, if Morton's recent words are anything to go by.

Speaking with ET, the actor teased: "From what I understand, there will be a 'Cyborg' movie. It will be about him and I, and about the family that he came from, how he becomes the Cyborg, et cetera. But from whence he came, as well."

Also hailing the movie as being a positive step in the right direction for black superheroes, Morton seems incredibly excited about the prospect of continuing his journey in the DCEU, despite only one ('Wonder Woman') out of the DCEU releases to-date ('Man of Steel', 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', 'Suicide Squad' and 'Justice League') becoming a critical success.

That passion is always essential for an actor to make a success of their role, and we imagine that if and when 'Cyborg' comes to the big screen, Morton will give one heck of a performance. Bring it on.

The 'Cyborg' film is expected to hit cinemas across the UK in 2020.