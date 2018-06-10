When it comes to fans casting their favourite comic book characters for the big screen, their choices haven't always been the most exciting. We've also seen how an initial reaction to a casting choice - such as Heath Ledger's Joker or Ben Affleck's Batman - can be the wrong one, as the pair more than proved themselves capable of stepping into their respective roles on the big screen.

Joe Manganiello plays Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke in the DCEU

One of the most influential digital artists online however, has clearly made a big impression on those at DC Films, and in particular, Jon Berg. Going by the name 'BossLogic', the user has for years now mocked up images of some A-list actors and actresses in the costumes of characters fans want to see them play.

Joe Manganiello got the 'BossLogic' treatment, and when Berg took to Google to find out more about the character of Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke, he stumbled across the piece of fan art. Turns out, this was one of the defining reasons Manganiello managed to officially pick up the role of Deathstroke in the DC Extended Universe.

The news was revealed by Manganiello at Melbourne's Oz Comic Con, and BossLogic caught wind of the conversations that took place. Taking to his Instagram, he posted:

His casting is something that millions of fans lauded, and whilst we've not seen much of him in the role just yet, he's expected to do some incredible things in the DCEU's future. What that may be remains to be seen, but we're sure he'll be filling out movie theatres when the time does come for him to step into the centre of the stage.

More: Joe Manganiello Shares New Deathstroke Picture Showcasing Full Costume

Manganiello made his debut as Deathstroke in 'Justice League', and is expected (though not confirmed) to be an integral part of 'The Batman' when it makes its way to cinemas.