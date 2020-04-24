Joe Jonas sees Sophie Turner walk down the aisle when he sings 'Hesitate'.

The Jonas Brothers star has opened up about the meaning of the band's track and confessed it holds a special place in his heart.

Speaking in the band's concert documentary film Happiness Continues, he said of the track: '''Hesitate' is a song I wrote. It's like my vows before I wrote my vows. It's my promise to [my wife] Sophie. I can see in the audience when it's definitely those other people's songs. I see couples holding each other. I see somebody that song got them through something. For me, it takes me to a whole different universe. I'm seeing her walk down the aisle again every time I close my eyes.''

The lyrics of the track include: ''I will take your pain / And put it on my heart / I won't hesitate / Just tell me where to start / I thank the oceans for giving me you / You saved me once and now I'll save you too / I won't hesitate for you.''

Meanwhile, Joe previously admitted spending time at home with Sophie Turner amid the coronavirus pandemic is ''wonderful''.

Speaking recently, he said: ''I think for us, it is nice to have each other during this time, but I think it can be [different] for a lot of different people. We got married last year, so naturally just wanting to be together, it's a really special time.''

And Sophie is enjoying her time in quarantine with Joe.

She explained: ''I'm kind of loving it. I'm an introvert, I'm a homebody, if I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me.

''I see how people are finding it difficult, but I don't understand how people are really struggling to practice social distancing. I'm like, all you have to do is stay at home and get drunk at home. It's great.''