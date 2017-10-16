It seems that romance is in the air for the cast of 'Game of Thrones', as now it's announced that star Sophie Turner is set to marry her partner Joe Jonas. It comes almost three weeks after her co-stars announced that they were also engaged.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner seen out and about in Soho

28-year-old Joe revealed the happy news on Instagram with a picture of Sophie's hand on his, bearing a gorgeous two-band diamond engagement ring. The picture was simply captioned, 'She said yes', and now the internet is swooning over this beautiful couple.

'Ahh! Congratulations to my brother... and sister in law to be on your engagement', brother Nick Jonas wrote on Twitter alongside the same image. 'I love you both so much.'

The couple are thought to have been together since late November 2016, where they seen leaving a New York hotel together following appearing together at a Kings of Leon concert in the Netherlands, and they even spent Thanksgiving together. They were also seen getting cosy at the HBO afterparty for the Golden Globes earlier this year.

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Joe has previously been romantically linked to Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift, Ashley Greene, Gigi Hadid and, most recently, Jessica Serfaty. Meanwhile, among Sophie's ex-partners are James McVey, Tye Sheridan and Thomas Mann.

'They are madly in love. She's young but mature and comes from a small English town, so it's not that unusual', a source told Us Weekly. 'They are really good together and his friends and family love her and vice versa. They aren't rushing to get married.'

Last month, Sophie's 'Game of Thrones' co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie - who play one-time onscreen lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte - announced that they were engaged after dating for five years and recently moving in together.

More: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie get engaged

'The three weeks in Iceland where we shot the second season... because the country is beautiful, the light of the North magic, and why it was there that I fell in love', Kit told L'Uomo Vogue. 'If you are attracted to a person and in fiction is your love interest, it becomes easy to fall in love...'