Joe Jonas is planning to surprise Sophie Turner by turning their home into a Las Vegas club to mark their first wedding anniversary.

The 'Sucker' hitmaker admits that he and his wife would have likely returned to Sin City to mark the milestone on May 1, as they got hitched a year ago at a Vegas chapel in secret after the Billboard Music Awards.

During the episode of 'The Late Late Show' that aired on Monday (27.04.20), host James Corden asked the Jonas Brothers star on a video call what the pair's plans are now they are in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To which Joe responded: ''I think we would have gone back to Vegas.

''So, if you can keep a secret, I would say I might try to recreate Vegas in our house. I have a DJ set up. We could do a night club.''

The 30-year-old singer also revealed that before they got hitched, he and the former 'Game of Thrones' star used to celebrate every little milestone they made as a couple.

He explained: ''We used to be the couple that every few days we would celebrate. So, it'd be like, we've been dating for a week, we'd have a party or a big dinner.

''We've been dating for a month ... and we were that nauseating couple. Now, I think we've chilled out quite a bit.''

Joe revealing their anniversary plans comes after he recently revealed that every time he performs his band's song 'Hesitate' he sees his spouse walking down the aisle.

Speaking in the band's concert documentary film 'Happiness Continues', he said of the track: '''Hesitate' is a song I wrote. It's like my vows before I wrote my vows. It's my promise to [my wife] Sophie. I can see in the audience when it's definitely those other people's songs. I see couples holding each other. I see somebody that song got them through something. For me, it takes me to a whole different universe. I'm seeing her walk down the aisle again every time I close my eyes.''

The lyrics include: ''I will take your pain / And put it on my heart / I won't hesitate / Just tell me where to start / I thank the oceans for giving me you / You saved me once and now I'll save you too / I won't hesitate for you.''

Meanwhile, Joe previously admitted spending time at home with Sophie, 24, amid the coronavirus pandemic is ''wonderful''.