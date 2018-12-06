Joe Jonas was ''overwhelmed with emotion'' during his best man speech at his brother Nick Jonas' wedding to Priyanka Chopra.

The 29-year-old singer watched his younger brother and former Jonas Brother band mate Nick, 26, get married to the 'Baywatch' actress in two separate ceremonies - a Hindu one and a Christian one - over the weekend, and has now said he ''blacked out for a minute'' during his important speech as best man, because he was so emotional over the ''beautiful wedding''.

Speaking during an appearance on the 'Today' show on Thursday (06.12.18), Joe - who is currently engaged to Sophie Turner - said: ''It's been a pretty big week. It's been amazing. Marrying Nick off to Priyanka, it's been fantastic. Obviously, this has been one of the most beautiful weddings I've ever seen and to be a part of it was a dream.

''I was the best man and I had a lot of responsibilities. But mostly, it was trying to figure out what and where to be at different times and kind of collecting, he had about 12 groomsmen, so a lot of wrangles.

''[During my speech] I kind of blacked out for a minute because I was just overwhelmed with emotion. This is not only my brother, best friend, and to see him marrying his dream girl, there was a lot of tears the whole weekend, and a lot of smiles. So I have it on paper, which was the most important part. It was a special week.''

Meanwhile, the couple recently admitted they found their Western nuptials - which were officiated by the 'Jealous' singer's father - particularly emotional.

Priyanka, 36, said: ''It was all tears. All tears.

''I could not hold it in. I think I was nervous and scared. But as soon as the curtains opened, and I saw his face it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life.''

Whilst Nick added: ''The emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me. You know you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional.''