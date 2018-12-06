Joe Jonas was ''overwhelmed with emotion'' during his best man speech at his brother Nick Jonas' wedding to Priyanka Chopra.
Joe Jonas was ''overwhelmed with emotion'' during his best man speech at his brother Nick Jonas' wedding to Priyanka Chopra.
The 29-year-old singer watched his younger brother and former Jonas Brother band mate Nick, 26, get married to the 'Baywatch' actress in two separate ceremonies - a Hindu one and a Christian one - over the weekend, and has now said he ''blacked out for a minute'' during his important speech as best man, because he was so emotional over the ''beautiful wedding''.
Speaking during an appearance on the 'Today' show on Thursday (06.12.18), Joe - who is currently engaged to Sophie Turner - said: ''It's been a pretty big week. It's been amazing. Marrying Nick off to Priyanka, it's been fantastic. Obviously, this has been one of the most beautiful weddings I've ever seen and to be a part of it was a dream.
''I was the best man and I had a lot of responsibilities. But mostly, it was trying to figure out what and where to be at different times and kind of collecting, he had about 12 groomsmen, so a lot of wrangles.
''[During my speech] I kind of blacked out for a minute because I was just overwhelmed with emotion. This is not only my brother, best friend, and to see him marrying his dream girl, there was a lot of tears the whole weekend, and a lot of smiles. So I have it on paper, which was the most important part. It was a special week.''
Meanwhile, the couple recently admitted they found their Western nuptials - which were officiated by the 'Jealous' singer's father - particularly emotional.
Priyanka, 36, said: ''It was all tears. All tears.
''I could not hold it in. I think I was nervous and scared. But as soon as the curtains opened, and I saw his face it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life.''
Whilst Nick added: ''The emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me. You know you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional.''
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Disney sensation Miley Cyrus sheds another layer of her tween dynamic as she edges closer...