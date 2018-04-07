'Game of Thrones' and its final season may still be around a year away from hitting the small screen, but conversation continues to swirl about what we may be seeing when the last six episodes of the series make their way to television. With a whole bunch of primary characters battling it out for the Iron Throne, but also now being forced to join together to tackle the Night King and his army of the dead, truly anything could happen.

Joe Dempsie plays Gendry in HBO series 'Game of Thrones'

A number of fans have taken to the safety of the internet to discuss how they think the show might come to an end, but everything at this point is a theory. Though the show is based on George R. R. Martin's 'A Song of Ice & Fire' novel series, that's a book collection that's currently incomplete, with the TV show now way ahead in its narrative.

Joe Dempsie, who plays Gendry in the show after making his return to the series last year, has been talking about how he thinks the big finale will shock the majority of people watching.

Speaking with Metro.co.uk, the actor explained: "I'm sure [creators] David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] don't pay oo much attention to people's theories and speculation there is all over the internet, but it would be a bit of an anti-climax if a well popularised theory turned out to be the way it ended".

He continued: "There's many pitfalls and I think they really have achieved that with this. It's an ending I don't think many people will be expecting and I think, on reflection, people will really, really enjoy", but did tease that this was only "if I know the ending at all."

Exactly what goes down remains to be seen. Dempsie could be bluffing, but it's not hard to imagine Benioff and Weiss doing something completely away from expectations to keep everybody on their toes. Not everyone is going to be happy with the way 'Game of Thrones' ends - that's a given - but so long as the ending makes sense and gives an ultimate resolution, complaints should be at a minimum. We can't wait to see it.

'Game of Thrones' concludes with its eighth season, which airs on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK in 2019.