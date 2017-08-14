'Game Of Thrones' season 7 continued the fan service this week with the long-awaited return of fan favourite character, Gendry (Joe Dempsie). Not seen since season 3, when we saw Gendry rowing away in a small boat, many had assumed the character had died, but it turns out he's been living in plain sight of Cersei Lannister and his enemies for some time.

Joe Dempsie is back on our screens in 'Game of Thrones'

In the show's latest episode, Gendry was recruited by Ser Davos Seaworth to join the ranks of Jon Snow in the fight against the White Walkers and the Night King that are moving towards the Wall. With fears that they could finally get past the one barrier that separates them from the Seven Kingdoms, Jon and his companions, including Gendry must now capture one of the Whites to prove to Cersei that there is a bigger threat to fight against before their sides go to war.

Asked how he feels not only about returning, but being plunged straight into a major storyline with Jon Snow and those around him, Dempsie told EW: "That’s the main thing, the selfish actor part of you reads that and goes, “That’s going to be great! I’m going to look cool doing that!” Part of this feels like Avengers Assemble coming together, this ill-advised mission North of the Wall. When you imagine wanting to be an actor, these are the sort of pinch-yourself moments."

With the outlet then asking about the speculation surrounding the character's parentage, the actor added: "Yeah, I feel like there’s stuff to explore. Gendry’s position in this war has to have some kind of constitutional value. What part he plays in the politics has still to be seen, if anything. For the moment, I’m pleased to be back involved and be one of these Avengers."

It's certainly going to be interesting to see if Gendry can survive everything that the Whites are going to throw at him and his new friends next week. We imagine he's going to be working closely with Jon moving forward, as the two shared friendly conversations before heading out on their mission.

More: Could Bronn Switch Sides For Tyrion In 'Game Of Thrones'?

'Game Of Thrones' continues Sundays in the US on HBO and Mondays in the UK on Sky Atlantic.