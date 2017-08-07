Almost a month ago now, 'Doctor Who' fans found out that Jodie Whittaker would become the first female-bodied Doctor in the show's on-screen history. It was a move that was met with a little criticism by those who don't think a female should play the character, but one that was widely respected and accepted by many. They are after all watching a television series about a time-travelling alien...

Jodie Whittaker is Doctor 13 in 'Doctor Who'

Since the announcement, Whittaker has been keeping a low profile. Not on social media, fans have been waiting to hear from the star and now, she's finally opened up a little about the moment she found out she would be fronting one of the biggest sci-fi television shows the world has ever seen.

Speaking about the initial casting with BBC Radio 6, the actress said: "It was incredibly emotional because my entire life, as a child, all I ever wanted to be was be an actor, and I wanted to do it because I wanted to play pretend, and that is the ultimate.

"I'm about to play an alien, a time lord. And that as a girl? Who knew? That's incredible and [I am] really emotional because of that."

Also talking about growing up, she said how this type of role was never "in the realm of possibility, ever."

She adds: "The people that are in these roles, that we’re excited about, or passionate, or that that we look up to, don’t always have to tick the same box, and that’s what’s really incredible about it."

It's true that Whittaker has already now started inspiring the current generation of young girls, with fantastic videos being released online of youngsters that find out she's the first female Doctor and beaming with joy.

Whether or not the entire fan base is on board with the casting doesn't really matter anymore. Viewers will vote with their remotes when they decide whether or not to tune in when Whittaker makes her debut. Something tells us that the BBC is going to be enjoying some big viewing figures when that does indeed happen...

'Doctor Who' returns for a Christmas special this year ahead of the brand new series 11 in autumn next year.