Jodie Foster should be admired for saying what's on her mind, and in some of her latest comments she's taken aim at Hollywood, slamming the big budget movies that are currently being made whilst worrying about the future of the movie industry if we continue in the direction we're going.

Jodie Foster isn't a fan of big budget action flicks

Having made a name for herself within the industry because of her brilliant performances in films such as 'The Silence of the Lambs' and 'Freaky Friday', as well as moving behind the camera to direct both movies and television, including the 'Arkangel' episode of 'Black Mirror's new fourth season, Foster is somebody whose comments shouldn't be taken lightly. She's lived within this business for some time and so knows more than most exactly how it works. If somebody's qualified to take a guess at the future of the industry, it's her.

Speaking with Radio Times magazine, Foster said: "Going to the movies has become like a theme park. Studios making bad content in order to appeal to the masses and shareholders is like fracking – you get the best return right now but you wreck the earth."

She went on to slam the comic book movie genre, adding: "It’s ruining the viewing habits of the American population and then ultimately the rest of the world. I don’t want to make $200 million movies about superheroes."

It is fair to say that Foster isn't somebody who's ventured into a major action blockbuster, and that must be something that's out of choice, especially considering these new comments. It's great for her and for her fans that she's in a position to say "no" to roles such as this one, keeping her integrity without selling out simply for a big pay check.

Whether or not superhero movies and those other big budget films like them will have such a negative impact on the future of the industry however remains to be seen. Though Foster's fears may be warranted, they show no sign of slowing down and, so long as consumers keep putting their bums in cinema seats and making studios big profits, they won't be disappearing from movie theatre screens any time soon.