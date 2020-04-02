Jodie Comer won't let anyone touch her eyebrows.

The 'Killing Eve' star is protective over her brows and considers eyebrow gel to be an absolute essential and will never be caught without it to hand.

Asked for her makeup tips and products she couldn't go without, she said: ''My number one is eyebrow gel. I can't live without it. I could have no makeup on, but if I fix my brows ... or when I'm on set, the one thing I want to do myself is my eyebrows.''

And if she was to leave it at home by accident, Jodie has also shared with fans a great trick to use in its place, which involves putting some hairspray on a spooley and using that to tame the brows.

The 27-year-old actress grew up in Liverpool and admits she was ''obsessed'' with makeup but now she takes more of a bare-faced approach.

She added: ''I went through this period where I was just obsessed with makeup and I wore a ton of it, and then I suddenly realised how much I was wearing, and the fact that I was spending all this money. I think now I'm just trying to be more comfortable with what I have rather than having to cover up. But I do love putting makeup on for a night out.''

Jodie also always wears SPF, whatever the weather, on the advice of her friends in the skincare industry.

She told Allure magazine: ''It's been kind of ingrained in me through friends who work in the skincare industry. They're like, 'It doesn't matter if it's raining, if it's a thunderstorm outside, you wear your SPF.'''