Jodie Comer has ''given up'' with makeup amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Killing Eve' star has returned to her hometown of Liverpool for the lockdown period and whilst she can't work, she is enjoying being makeup free and giving her skin a chance to ''breathe''.

She said: ''The film I was doing went on hiatus. When I came back home to Liverpool, I cleaned all of my makeup brushes. I'm waiting for the day when we can all go out and party together again. The brushes, they are ready to go! Right now, I've just given up. I haven't worn makeup for the past couple of weeks. I have no shame on Zoom meetings either. When I'm on sets, they're constantly reapplying makeup. It's kind of nice to let my skin breathe. That's my excuse at least!''

And the 27-year-old actress has loved makeup from a young age and has recently discovered more about skincare.

She added to the New York Times newspaper: ''When I was in high school, I literally used to baby wipe my face. I'm mortified to admit this. Through my late teens, I was a big makeup girl. I was born in Liverpool, and I don't know if you know this, but the girls here and in Manchester and Essex too, we love our makeup. I mean the full get-up. So much effort goes into all that. I loved it - the eyes, the full face. That was definitely me.

''Skin care wasn't something I thought about much until a friend introduced me to a facialist in London, Jasmina Vico. It was through Jasmina that I became educated about the importance of skin care and how it can signal what's going on in your body. Like now, I recently changed my contraceptive, and my skin has gone crazy. I didn't realise how much hormones can freak out.

''I've always had kind of good skin - I'm really lucky. Now, it's like, Whoa! I know, I know, I'm trying to not be a drama queen. Being indoors so much more probably doesn't help and disturbs everything a bit. I think there's something to letting the sun be on skin.''