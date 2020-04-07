Jodie Comer had to stop Googling herself because it was not good for her mental health.

The 27-year-old actress admits she used to regularly type her name into the internet search engine to find out what people were writing and saying about her but at the start of 2020 she made a pledge to herself to stop doing because ''it's not healthy at all''.

When asked if she ever searches for her own name online, she told OK! magazine: ''Of course I have. That's like when someone says, 'Oh, that person over there is talking about you.' When that happens, I want to know what they're saying. It became one of my New Year's resolutions to stop Googling myself because it's not healthy at all.''

Jodie became famous all around the world due to her role as Russian assassin Villanelle in BBC drama 'Killing Eve' and she admits it has led to some interesting fan encounters where people are stunned to come face-to-face with her professional killer alter ego.

Recalling one meeting with a viewer, she shared: ''I walked down an alleyway and I got lost on my way to a meeting. The guy in front of me was hesitant, but said, 'Do you need some help?' I said, 'I'm looking for this address. Can you help me?' He responded, 'I'm not going to lie. I started to watch 'Killing Eve' last night and my heart jumped out of my body when you started to walk down this alleyway. I thought, ''This is not happening!'' Has she come to kill me?' It's like life imitating art.' It was really funny.''

Despite being one of the most in-demand actresses, single Jodie still lives at home with her parents.

But she insists it isn't her living arrangements that are impeding her love life, more her busy career, although the 'Doctor Foster' star does have one friend who keeps trying to set her up with guys.

She said: ''When I'm working on a project, I go into my own little bubble and everything else gets pushed aside. I don't really have much attention for other things, so I don't really have an awful lot of time to date. I mean I have one friend who has tried to get me to date other people a couple of times. I was like, 'No, don't do that.' I'm good for now.''