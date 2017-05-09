The role of James Bond in any upcoming movies based on the secret service spy is something that's been hotly rumoured to be any number of actors, with Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Tom Hiddleston and Aidan Turner amongst those at the front of the pack. Of course, there's every chance that Daniel Craig could make his return for yet another outing as 007, but previous comments he's made - such as his preference to slitting his wrist than play Bond again - would suggest he's done with the character.

Joanna Lumley doesn't think Idris Elba should be Bond

Now, Elba has been rumoured to take on the role for quite some time. Back in 2015 however, controversy was struck up by author Anthony Horowitz - who has written several Bond novels in his time - when he suggested Elba was "too street" to play Bond. He later apologised for his "poor" choice of words.

It's not just Horowitz who doesn't see Bond in Elba's future however, with veteran 'Absolutely Fabulous' actress Joanna Lumley now making her thoughts known.

Speaking to Radio Times, the actress said: "Idris Elba is stunning - and was incidentally in 'Absolutely Fabulous' - but I don't think he is right for Bond, who is quite clearly described in the book. I'm colour-blind when it comes to acting, but Idris Elba is just a zonking great star anyway."

She went on to suggest he be given a fresh film project rather than an already-established series, adding: "I think 'Idris Elba for fab new fabness' is what I would say."

Though she's quick to state her opinion isn't about race, there are those who have jumped upon the comments and slammed the star for her views. Many have noted that the majority of actors who have played Bond to-date haven't looked anything like the character's Ian Fleming description. In fact, the character has now been played by a variety of actors who wouldn't even fit the 'English' part of the description.

More: Tom Hiddleston "Too Smug" To Play James Bond, According To Producers

Just who will be playing Bond in the next film should be announced soon after years of waiting from fans. We wouldn't hold our breath on any immediate announcements, however. Those behind the flick will want to make the perfect decision with all of the hype surrounding their choice.