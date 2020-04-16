JLS will only release new material if the ''right song'' comes along.

The 'Everybody in Love' hitmakers - comprising Aston Merrygold, Marvin Humes, JB Gill and Oritse Williams - are due to hit the road later this year to mark 10 years since they first found fame and JB has admitted they haven't ruled out recording new songs.

The 33-year-old singer also admitted he and his bandmates were surprised by how quickly they managed to pick up their old dance routines.

He said: ''We had a few rehearsals before our first performance on 'The One Show' but we didn't actually need as many days as we'd booked.

''We're not really doing any new material, it's pretty much a greatest hits tour.

''We have a great back catalogue of songs we've performed multiple times so it's not too hard to get back into it.

''We've always said if there's demand and it's the right song, we'd love to release new material.''

It's not certain that the shows will go-ahead in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but JB promised they have ''even more extra-special things'' in store for fans.

JB also admitted it feels more special this time because they get to show their children their old songs.

He added to the Daily Star newspaper: ''We're hopeful we'll be able to stick to it.

''But if it can't go ahead we will reschedule it whenever we are able.

''It's a great opportunity for people to come and have a night out, enjoy some entertainment and let their hair down.

''That's our promise and we'll be putting on even more extra-special things to make sure we deliver.

''We're really excited and looking forward to it.

''I've always had a good relationship with the boys and it's great being back together - it's like we never left.

''For me it's extra special because we all have kids now so we're seeing their reaction to some of the old songs.

''To share it with them gives you a great feeling.''