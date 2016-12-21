J.K. Rowling has unveiled her new personal website, overhauling the design of the original after it failed to have the impact she wanted, and she kicked it off in style, immediately demanding a “large gin”.

The ‘Harry Potter’ author launched her new site, jkrowling.com, on Tuesday (December 20th). Its homepage features a scroll-down image of lots of things that are littering her work desk, including pictures of her dog Bronte, her phone, scribbled writings and one note that reads “I want a large gin”.

Well don’t we all!

J.K. Rowling at the premiere of 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them'

Despite having an entire website (Pottermore) dedicated to background information and everything one could possibly wish to know about her books, she also launched a Q&A on the first ever blogpost on the new site, during which she revealed more information about the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequels.

“I wanted to bring my website back to what it used to be: something real and personal,” she said by way of introduction. “This is a faithful representation of my writing desk, except that I haven’t put on the bits of stale popcorn and biscuit crumbs that usually litter the surface.”

Rowling’s site was originally re-designed in 2012 from an interactive desktop look to a minimalist theme. It comprehensively covered all areas of her work, but Rowling herself rarely interacted with it and fans thought it lacked the personal touch.

“Everything looks a bit tidier and cleaner than it really is, but after all, it’s only polite to make an effort for guests. The various objects littered around really do live in my writing room; some of them have sentimental value, some are practical and others have found their way in via friends and family members.”

51 year old Rowling is currently working on her fourth novel under her pseudonym of Robert Galbraith, although neither a title nor a release date has yet been confirmed.

