It looks like Jk Rowling could do with taking a little more care when it comes to her social media use, because it seems an apparent slip of the thumb has incited a stream of angry comments when she liked a post that appeared to use transphobic language.

JK Rowling at the BAFTAs

The 'Harry Potter' author is very vocal about her liberal political ideas, and has been a staunch supporter of the LGBTQ community and feminist movements. Which made the fact that she liked a Tweet referring to transgender women as 'men in dresses' all the more confusing.

'I was shouted at by men at my first Labour Party meeting aged 18 because I asked them to remove a Page 3 calendar', a Twitter user named Rachel, who has since deleted her account, wrote. 'I've been told to toughen up, be louder, stronger, independent. I've often not felt supported. Men in dresses get brocialist solidarity I never had. That's misogyny.'

It's a prime example of what some describe as TERF; that is, 'trans exclusionary radical feminism'. Apparently though, Ms Rowling absolutely did not mean to advocate the comment, and she simply accidentally hit the 'like' button as she was scrolling through her feed.

'I'm afraid J.K. Rowling had a clumsy and middle-aged moment and this is not the first time she has favourited by holding her phone incorrectly', a representative for the author told Pink News in a statement.

She is yet to address the issue herself, but if enough people flood her account with complaints we can probably expect an explanation sometime soon. We're inclined to believe it was as much of an accident as her spokesperson said it was, as she is generally honest when she incites controversy.

It's certainly not the first time she has done so in recent months. She was criticised for blocking a fan who had asked her politely why she supported Johnny Depp as a cast member in 'Fantastic Beasts', despite his ex-wife Amber Heard's accusations of domestic violence, rather than respond to her in kind.

She also wrongly blasted Donald Trump last year for his apparent refusal to shake the hand of a disabled child, when in fact she had misread the situation completely and the child was actually holding up a secret service patch he had been gifted, according to the child's mother.

Still, everyone makes mistakes, and it might be time to cut the busy author some slack.