A valuable handwritten Harry Potter story by Jk Rowling has been stolen along with other items from a property in Birmingham a few weeks ago, and the author is urging anyone who's offered it to not buy it. The piece of writing is a prequel about one of James Potter and Sirius Black's adventures.

The apparently untitled story is worth a massive £25,000 ($32,200 USD) after it was sold to a private bidder a charity auction nine years ago. It was written by Rowling's hand herself on two sides of a piece of A5 card, but was taken in a burglary at a house on Howard Road in Kings Heath some time between April 13th and 24th 2017.

'Please don't buy this if you're offered it', Rowling urged her 10.3 million followers in a Tweet. 'Originally auctioned for English Pen [a London-based non-profit organisation], the owner supported writers' freedoms by bidding for it.'

Along with the 800-word manuscript, some jewellery was also taken and West Midlands Police are urging anyone with information regarding the theft to come forward, labelling the work of literature in particular as 'extremely valuable'.

'The only people who will buy this unique piece are true Harry Potter fans', said Investigating Officer PC Paul Jauncey on the West Midlands Police website. 'We are appealing to anyone who sees, or is offered this item for sale, to contact police.'

The story in question follows Harry Potter's father James and his godfather Sirius Black as they attempt to evade pursuing muggle police while speeding on the latter's enchanted motorcycle. It is meant to be set three years before Harry's birth and was one of several rare items to be auctioned in 2008 for English PEN and Dyslexia Action along with donations by Sebastian Faulks CBE and Doris Lessing CH.