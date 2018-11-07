Harry Potter author Jk Rowling has launched a lawsuit against a former employee, whom she argues went on unauthorised spending sprees with her money totalling nearly £24,000.

The 53 year old writer claims that Amanda Donaldson broke strict working conditions and guidelines by using her money to buy cosmetics, jewellery and gifts.

Donaldson, 35 and from Coatbridge in Lanarkshire worked as a personal assistant for Rowling between February 2014 and April 2017, before being sacked for gross misconduct. She has denied the claims.

Legal papers lodged at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Wednesday (November 7th) allege that Donaldson wrongly benefited to a value of £23,696.32 by spending on a business credit card and taking Harry Potter merchandise.

JK Rowling has sued her former PA for £24,000

The lawsuit also claims that Donaldson, as part of her job description as personal assistant, had responsibility for substantial sums of money and was provided with a credit card for buying items in connection with business and personal affairs only. She had to submit statements and receipts monthly to accountants, and also had access to a safe containing foreign money.

More: JK Rowling teases ‘Lethal White’ progress on social media

Among the items that accounted for the huge sum Rowling claims was taken without her “knowledge or consent” are Starbucks and Jo Malone splurges, restaurant lunches and even two cats, on top of assorted Harry Potter merch.

Donaldson has denied the claims, and said Ms Rowling had “not suffered any loss and is not entitled to damages” from her.

A spokeswoman for Ms Rowling, however, said: “I can confirm JK Rowling has taken legal action against her former personal assistant, Amanda Donaldson, following her dismissal for gross misconduct involving a substantial breach of trust. As the case is not yet concluded we are not able to comment further and there won't be any comment from JK Rowling.”

The case is due to come to court before the end of 2018.

More: Dissecting ‘Fantastic Beasts’ – what the new trailer tells us about ‘The Crimes of Grindelwald’