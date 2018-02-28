Jk Rowling has got fans absolutely buzzing this week when she took to social media to tease her progress with her latest Cormoran Strike novel. It sounds like she's almost towards the end of the writing process of her fourth book in the series, but we certainly don't want to tempt fate.

JK Rowling at the BAFTAs

Currently, lovers of the crime series (written under the pseudonym of Robert Galbraith) are placated by the return of the mini-series adaptation on BBC One, but that will be over all too soon and we'll be back to checking in on how Rowling's doing with 'Lethal White'.

'Today, at long last, Strike thinks he knows who did it', she wrote of the forthcoming novel on Twitter yesterday (February 27th 2018).

Her followers responded with their hopes for the book; primarily that the female protagonist, Robin Ellacott, leave her fiance (or husband, as they wed at the very end of 'Career of Evil') Matthew for good after some rather deceitful behaviour. The suggestion prompted Kerr Logan, who plays Matthew in the series, to offer his own thoughts.

'I hope Matthew gathers strength within himself to finally leave that Robin, she always treats him so bad', he joked in reply. 'Always off solving silly mysteries. He deserves so much more.'

Meanwhile, the snow in Scotland is pretty heavy today, meaning that she's all but trapped in her study as it is located away from her home at the end of her garden. It's good news for fans though, as that means she has no excuse but to get a lot more of 'Lethal White' written.

'Today's word count might be quite impressive, because I'm about to be snowed in my writing room', she Tweeted.

On Sunday (February 25th), 'Strike' returned to our screens with part one of 'Career of Evil'; the adaptation of the third book in the series. Starring Tom Burke as private detective Cormoran Strike and Holliday Grainger as his partner, part two is set to air on March 4th 2018.

More: JK Rowling defends Johnny Depp casting in 'Fantastic Beasts'

'The Cuckoo's Calling' and 'The Silkworm' episodes first aired in August and September 2017.