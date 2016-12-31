Ever since social media was invented it's been used to, as millenials call it, 'throw shade'. We've all done it, but somehow it's even more equal parts shocking and hilarious when famous people do it - either to each other or to random internet trolls.

Jk Rowling is a comeback queen

Here are our favourite sassy moments on Twitter of this year:

1. JK Rowling: The 'Harry Potter' author pretty much rules Twitter anyway, but she had some seriously cutting comebacks during the US presidential campaign. After a user with a profile image of Pepe the Frog called her 'problematic' for encouraging people to challenge oppression, she just couldn't be bothered to argue with the 'hate frogs'.

data-lang="en"> I stand chastened. What the world needs now is more anonymous hate frogs. Dazzle us with your insights and empathy, do. pic.twitter.com/z3OLTi9JdC — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 9, 2016

2. Liam Payne: This One Direction singer is not usually one for cutting remarks over social media, but when Louis Walsh dared make a snide comment about his pregnant girlfriend and former 'X Factor' judge Cheryl Cole in an interview with a reporter, he wasn't going to take it lying down.

data-lang="en"> Maybe it's about time you realise it's not all about you and shut the fuck up for once, let them speak — Liam (@LiamPayne) December 9, 2016

3. Hillary Clinton: When the Democratic presidential candidate said the three words that everyone wants to say about Donald Trump. Because, let's face it, he really shouldn't be using Twitter. This was in response to Trump calling her 'crooked' and expressing exasperation at the Obamas endorsing her.

4. Chrissy Teigen: This momma is the author of hands down some of the funniest Tweets ever, but when anyone decides to challenge her parenting ability (she is the proud mother of an 8-month-old baby named Luna) she doesn't hold back. One 'mommy-shamer' took to Twitter to point out a paparazzi shot of Chrissy and Luna and tell her that that's the wrong way to hold a child. 'Really because that's how I'm f**king holding her', Chrissy snapped back.

data-lang="en"> Photos are literally split-second moments in time that evolve. I despise mommy shamers. I am a proud shamer of mommy shamers. — Christine Teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 19, 2016

5. Bette Midler: Kim Kardashian shared a completely nude selfie on Snapchat earlier this year to many raised eyebrows. It's true that the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has a right to post as many photos of her naked form as she likes without being shamed for it, but that didn't make Bette Midler's response any less funny.

data-lang="en"> Kim Kardashian tweeted a nude selfie today. If Kim wants us to see a part of her we've never seen,

she's gonna have to swallow the camera. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 7, 2016

6. James Blunt: We're so used to self-depricating one-liners about his pop culture irrelevance and withdrawal from the spotlight that when he turns his sharp tongue on somebody else it's almost lethal. When one Twitter user questioned why he was invited to perform at the Invictus Games, he replied with a little insight into his contacts.

data-lang="en"> Prince Harry. By text. BOOM! RT @dinolauz: Who the fuck invited James Blunt to the Invictus Games? — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 10, 2016

7. Lady GaGa: Mark Ronson seemed way more upset than Gaga when The Chainsmokers slammed her single 'Perfect Illusion', but she was still quick to compare the duo's musical capabilities to those of her recent collaborators: Tame Impala's Kevin Parker and Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme.

data-lang="en"> @MarkRonson @pitchfork he's not as snarky as I would be watching him in a guitar death-match w Kevin Parker and Josh F??cking Homme — xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) October 19, 2016

8. George Takei: This sassy Star Trekker earns a mention for so many reasons. We can only pick one for this list, but we'll go with his way of tackling modern-day racism over the holiday season. Need some ice for that burn, America?

data-lang="en"> Watching people meltdown over a Black Santa in the Mall of America. "Santa is white!" Well, in our internment camp he was Asian. So there. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 3, 2016

9. Anna Kendrick: One of the most important feminists in comedy right now, the 'Pitch Perfect' star always has something to say about gender equality. This time she ponders the stark contrast between the amount of up and coming male actors to the amount of up and coming female actors, and how women appear to be more valuable the younger they are.

data-lang="en"> Excited about all these up-and-coming leading men. (And their future on-screen wives, who could be born any day now!) #Miracles — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) April 11, 2016

10. Calvin Harris: After his split with Taylor Swift, we did not expect Harris to go all out on her when she got together with Tom Hiddleston. But things just got too much for him when she retracted her anonymity from his song 'This Is What You Came For', and he even brought up her feud with Katy Perry. He later deleted the Tweet which read:

'Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though. I figure if you're happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do. I know you're off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I'm not that guy, sorry.'