Jk Rowling has certainly been busy, with four short stories as well as work on 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them', all coming out in the last year. However, it would seem that there will be one piece which may never be published.

JK Rowling attends the London Premiere of Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

It should come as no surprise that Rowling, acclaimed author of the Harry Potter series, is a big fan of fancy dress - with the theme for her 50th birthday party (held on Hallowe'en in spite of her late July birthday) theme being "come as your own private nightmare," she told CNN.

As irony would have it, Rowling, 51, came as a lost manuscript explaining: "I wrote over a dress most of that book. So that book, I don't know whether it will ever be published, but it's actually hanging in my wardrobe currently."

More: Daniel Craig Will Reportedly Return For James Bond 25

The comments came whilst Rowling was discussing her children's charity 'Lumos' where Rowling explained just why she felt the need to start the work. "[On the life-altering moment] It was a very disturbing image of a very small boy screaming through chicken wire," Rowling depicted.

Rowling, who was pregnant at the time, was harrowed by the image as she says: "And I went to turn the page. I'm not proud of it, but I did go to turn the page. And then I stopped and I thought, 'if the story is as bad as the picture looks, then you have to do something about it.

JK Rowling attends the BAFTA's, 2017

"So I turned back and I read the story. And the story was about an institution in the Czech Republic where this boy, among many other children with special needs, was being kept, I would say, at least 20 hours out of 24 in a cage-bed, which is exactly as it sounds.

MORE: Latitude 2017 Preview

"It's a cot for a baby, covered in mesh, covered in wire. And that was his existence. And from that, that's how it all began. I was just appalled and horrified," told Rowling.