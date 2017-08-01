She might be known as the Queen of Twitter to many, but that doesn't mean that Jk Rowling doesn't get it wrong from time to time. She's been a vocal opposer of Donald Trump from the beginning, but she's been forced to apologise for a recent unflattering post about the President.

It was an unfortunate attack, but all the 'Harry Potter' author can do now is apologise unreservedly for the hasty and uninformed assumptions she made about the President in regards to him apparently snubbing a small disabled child in a press clip. It took the boy's mother to insist that she'd got the wrong end of the stick for her to admit her mistake and remove the post.

'Re: my tweets about the small boy in a wheelchair whose proferred hand the president appeared to ignore in press footage', she wrote in a series of Tweets. 'Sources have informed me that that was not a full or accurate representation of their interaction. I very clearly projected my own sensitivities around the issue of disabled people being overlooked or ignored onto the images I saw and if that caused any distress to that boy or his family, I apologise unreservedly.'

Rowling is particularly passionate regarding issues of people living with disabilities due to having watched her mother struggle with a virile form of multiple sclerosis before she became famous. This, coupled with the fact that Trump has previously been under fire for mocking a disabled reporter, appears to have stung her and informed her presumptions about the footage.

'Trump imitated a disabled reporter. Now he pretends not to see a child in a wheelchair, as though frightened he might catch his condition', she previously wrote. 'This monster of narcissism values only himself and his pale reflections. The disabled, minorities, transgender people, the poor, women (unless related to him by ties of blood, and therefore his creations) are treated with contempt, because they do not resemble Trump.'

She continued with references to her own mother, who was forced to use a wheelchair in the later years of her illness. 'I witnessed people uncomfortable around her disability, but if they had a shred of decency they got over it', she said. 'So, yes, that clip of Trump looking deliberately over a disabled child's head, ignoring his outstretched hand, has touched me on the raw.'

'That man occupies the most powerful office in the free world and his daily outrages against civilised norms are having a corrosive effect. How stunning, and how horrible, that Trump cannot bring himself to shake the hand of a small boy who only wanted to touch the President.'

After a slew of outraged responses to Rowling's assault on the President's character, the young boy's mother stepped forward to reveal what really happened on Facebook. 'Trump didn't snub my son & Monty wasn't even trying to shake his hand', she said. '1. He's 3 and hand shaking is not his thing, 2. he was showing off his newly acquired secret service patch.'

Many other Trump supporters went on to reference a number of occasions when he had in fact taken extra time to speak to disabled children and showered them with special attention. Of course, this doesn't take away from his previously insensitive remarks, and indeed the many prejudices he holds about other minority groups, so we doubt Ms. Rowling is going to lose sleep over her guilt with this one.