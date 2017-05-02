J.K. Rowling has divided millions of ‘Harry Potter’ fans by apologising for killing off the character of Professor Snape in the final book of the series.

The Scottish author, 51, tweeted the apology on the anniversary of the fictional ‘Battle of Hogwarts’, a clash between good and evil wizards in which many popular characters from the Potter universe met their demise. Rowling has previously said sorry for killing off Fred Weasley, one half of the Weasley twins, and werewolf Remus Lupin.

“OK, here it is. Please don’t start flame wars over it, but this year I'd like to apologise for killing (whispers)... Snape. *runs for cover*,” she tweeted on Tuesday (May 2nd).

Portrayed by the late Alan Rickman on screen during the film franchise from 2001 to 2011, Professor Severus Snape is the Hogwarts potion master and one of the more complex creations from Rowling. She knew this would cause controversy in the universe of Potter fans, given Snape’s history long-standing dislike of the young wizard Harry, and indeed it did, as her followers argued the toss for the rest of the day.

“I can't forgive Snape for what he did to Neville. They were both bullied, underestimated, mocked. He could have been kind. He wasn't,” one Twitter user said in reply.

However, another fan who was devastated when Snape was killed off said of his relationship with Harry’s mother: “He didn't think they SHOULD be together he never wanted to force her into anything, he just loved her.”

Having initially followed the evil Lord Voldemort from a young age, Snape later underwent a change of heart, after learning that his master was planning to murder the only woman he had ever loved, Lily Potter.

