J.K. Rowling has had ''symptoms'' of coronavirus.

The 54-year-old author took to social media on Monday (06.04.20) to share helpful breathing tips to her followers as the world is gripped by the virus, which can cause respiratory difficulties in some patients.

She shared on Twitter: ''Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot. (sic)''

And later on in the day, Rowling took to social media again to insist she was ''completely recovered'' and doing much better.

She added: ''Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that's recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone x. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Rowling previously admitted that her writing is the biggest part of her life and is more of a ''need than a love''.

Answering what she loves most about the writing life on her website, she said: ''I can't answer this without sounding melodramatic. The truth is that I can't really separate a 'writing life' from 'life.' It's more of a need than a love. I suppose I must spend most of my conscious life in fictional worlds, which some people may find sad, as though there must be something lacking in my external life. There really isn't!

''I'm a happy person, by and large, with a family I adore and quite a few activities I enjoy. It's just that I have other worlds in my head that I often slip in and out of and I don't really know how it would feel to live any other way.''