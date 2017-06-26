Harry Potter fans everywhere are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release of 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' with cool Facebook features, new releasese on Pottermore and a sweet message from Jk Rowling.

JK Rowling at the 2017 BAFTAs

Explore the full history of the Potter family on Pottermore today as JK Rowling unveils a piece of writing exploring her boy wonder's most eccentric ancestors 20 years following her success with her debut novel.

'20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others', the author wrote to her followers on Twitter. 'It's been wonderful. Thank you. #HarryPotter20'.

The new article explains how the name 'Potter' may sound like an ordinary Muggle name, but it actually comes from an ancient wizard known as Linfred of Stinchcombe or Linfred the Potterer. Since then, Harry's ancestors have included a number of potioneers and healers (ironic, as Harry was always notoriously terrible at Potions) as well as Ignotus Peverell who originally owned his invisibility cloak.

But fans are taking this anniversary opportunity to thank their hero Ms Rowling for childhoods filled with magical memories. The official YouTube channel for J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World put together a video featuring messages from a number of readers highlighting their favourite moments from all seven of the books.

Plus, Facebook users are having fun with a new feature that means when you type in words such as 'Harry Potter', 'Slytherin', 'Gryffindor', 'Ravenclaw' or 'Hufflepuff', it highlights the words and makes a little screen magic when you tap it.

20 years on, JK Rowling is still expanding the Harry Potter universe. Currently she is working on the screenplays for the forthcoming four follow-ups to her 2016 movie 'Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them'. Also, her 'prequel' play - 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' - is still being shown on the West End.