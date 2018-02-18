When 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' hit the big screen at the back-end of 2017, the fan response was incredibly varied. Director Rian Johnson was accused by a vocal portion of the fan base of changing canon to fit his own narrative, and some story decisions that were made were met with annoyance from 'Star Wars' loyalists. Still, Lucasfilm clearly enjoyed Johnson's time working on the film, as he's now been brought in to handle an all-new trilogy when the current episodic series and slew of standalone films have come to an end.

J.J. Abrams is sticking with his original plans for 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

Despite that, Johnson won't be returning to direct the upcoming 'Episode IX'. That honour will instead fall to 'The Force Awakens' director J.J. Abrams, and whilst we have no idea about the story he'll be bringing to the series to wrap up the current episodic series, it's something he has locked down if recent comments are anything to go by.

Speaking with IndieWire, Abrams was asked if the fan response to 'The Last Jedi' would be changing what goes on in 'Episode IX'. He was very blunt in his response, and said: "Not in the least. There’s a lot that I would like to say about it, but I feel like it’s a little early to be having the 'Episode IX' conversation."

Abrams is said to have delivered his pitch for 'Episode IX' on the day 'The Last Jedi' came to cinemas across the United States. It's obvious that he, Disney and Lucasfilm have all invested heavily into the plans they already have set for the ninth episodic film, so we'd much rather they play out than allow fan interference!

We'll bring you more 'Star Wars' news as and when we get it.