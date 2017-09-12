Following his success with 'The Force Awakens', the director will close out the trilogy.
Following the news that Colin Trevorrow would be stepping away from the 'Star Wars' franchise, despite working for some time on the beginnings of 'Episode IX', came the rumours of exactly who would be moving in to replace him.
J.J. Abrams will co-write and direct Episode IX
Many thought that Rian Johnson - director for the upcoming episodic addition 'The Last Jedi' - would be promoted to direct the closing chapter of this new trilogy, but according to a new report, that's not going to be the case.
Instead, 'The Force Awakens' director J.J. Abrams will be returning for the currently untitled ninth episode, not only directing, but co-writing the film with Chris Terrio.
Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy confirmed the news in a statement, where she said: "With 'The Force Awakens', J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy."
The news comes after rumours that Trevorrow left his position because he couldn't put together a solid draft of a script that Kennedy was pleased with throughout development. In the end, their working relationship is said to have suffered to the point of no return, and so Trevorrow was removed altogether for the good of the movie.
Lucasfilm and Disney said earlier this month following the news: "Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on 'Star Wars: Episode IX'. Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process, but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ. We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon."
This isn't the only chaotic behind-the-scenes changes that have been made when it comes to recent 'Star Wars' projects, with Ron Howard replacing Phil Lord and Chris Miller on the planned Han Solo standalone film, after the pair were given just a few weeks in production.
'Rogue One' also saw a change to staff when Gareth Edwards was replaced for extensive reshoots by Tony Gilroy.
Still, all of the modern-day 'Star Wars' films have been a major success, so it's fair to say those working behind-the-scenes know what they're doing. We can't wait to see what comes next to this stellar universe.
More: Mark Hamill Teases 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' "Curveball"
'Star Wars: Episode IX' is expected to hit cinemas in May, 2019.
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
Rather than a sequel or spin-off, this is a spiritual successor to 2008's Cloverfield, a...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie brings a dark and gritty tone to this larger-than-life franchise. Along with...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
J.J. Abrams, the director of the forthcoming 'Star Wars: Episode VII', speaks from the movie...
After his successful re-imagining of the Star Trek universe four years ago, Abrams dives even...
Against a backdrop of an almighty action sequence from the new 'Star Trek' movie 'Star...
The Enterprise crew find themselves in more danger than they ever cared to imagine when...