Following the news that Colin Trevorrow would be stepping away from the 'Star Wars' franchise, despite working for some time on the beginnings of 'Episode IX', came the rumours of exactly who would be moving in to replace him.

J.J. Abrams will co-write and direct Episode IX

Many thought that Rian Johnson - director for the upcoming episodic addition 'The Last Jedi' - would be promoted to direct the closing chapter of this new trilogy, but according to a new report, that's not going to be the case.

Instead, 'The Force Awakens' director J.J. Abrams will be returning for the currently untitled ninth episode, not only directing, but co-writing the film with Chris Terrio.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy confirmed the news in a statement, where she said: "With 'The Force Awakens', J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy."

The news comes after rumours that Trevorrow left his position because he couldn't put together a solid draft of a script that Kennedy was pleased with throughout development. In the end, their working relationship is said to have suffered to the point of no return, and so Trevorrow was removed altogether for the good of the movie.

Lucasfilm and Disney said earlier this month following the news: "Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on 'Star Wars: Episode IX'. Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process, but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ. We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon."

This isn't the only chaotic behind-the-scenes changes that have been made when it comes to recent 'Star Wars' projects, with Ron Howard replacing Phil Lord and Chris Miller on the planned Han Solo standalone film, after the pair were given just a few weeks in production.

'Rogue One' also saw a change to staff when Gareth Edwards was replaced for extensive reshoots by Tony Gilroy.

Still, all of the modern-day 'Star Wars' films have been a major success, so it's fair to say those working behind-the-scenes know what they're doing. We can't wait to see what comes next to this stellar universe.

'Star Wars: Episode IX' is expected to hit cinemas in May, 2019.