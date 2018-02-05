Following the success of 2016's '10 Cloverfield Lane' - the second film in the 'Cloverfield' movie series - comes the third film in the franchise, 'The Cloverfield Paradox'. With a story from Oren Uziel and Doug Jung, and with Uziel writing the screenplay for the flick, fans were expecting a trailer to get their first glimpse of the movie during this year's Super Bowl game. What they got instead was a lot more.

Following the game, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Patriots, Netflix announced that 'The Cloverfield Paradox' was not just going to be teased, but had been officially released on their streaming service. It was a major surprise for everybody waiting for the teaser at home, reminiscent of when Beyoncé dropped her self-titled album as a surprise back in 2013.

Directed by Julius Onah and produced by J.J. Abrams and Lindsey Weber, 'The Cloverfield Paradox' takes viewers a step into the future, following a group of astronauts who work to solve an energy crisis on planet Earth. Experimenting with technology on board, they soon realise that the results of their meddling could be disastrous, leaving them stranded and fighting for survival like a group of fish out of water.

J.J. Abrams produces the new 'Cloverfield' sequel

Daniel Brühl stars in the film alongside the likes of Roger Davies, Elizabeth Debicki, Aksel Hennie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Chris O'Dowd, John Ortiz, David Oyelowo and Zhang Ziyi.

Looking to be a direct sequel to the original 'Cloverfield' film, it's going to be interesting to see how fans of the series take to the story being told in the sequel. With New York struck down by the monster we hardly got a glimpse of in the first movie, we know that chaos is around every corner, but when we go into deep space with a group of astronauts, we'll be looking at the story in a very different way indeed.

'The Cloverfield Paradox' is available to watch now on Netflix in all territories where the streaming service is available.