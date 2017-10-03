Jimmy Kimmel has delivered an impassioned and emotional speech in the aftermath of the Las Vegas shootings on television, urging his viewers to fight against ridiculous laws that enable people with mental illnesses to purchase multiple deadly automatic weapons. He reveals exactly who the politicians were that have been voting against legislation that could make the country a safer place to live.

Jimmy Kimmel at the LGBT Gala Awards

As the world continues to mourn the loss of more than 50 people in Las Vegas on Sunday night (October 1st 2017), the host took to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' to wonder aloud why the government isn't taking steps to ensure the safety of its citizens, and why many politicians continue to block legislation that would do so.

'Here we are again in the aftermath of another terrible, inexplicable, shocking and painful tragedy this time in Las Vegas, which happens to be my hometown', he said. 'As you know, at least 59 people are dead, hundreds of people were wounded in what they say was the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, coming about a year and a half after the previous deadliest mass shooting in modern American history in Orlando where 49 people lost their lives. Of course, we pray for the victims and for their families and friends, and we wonder why, even though there's probably no way to ever know why, a human being would do something like this to other human beings who were at a concert having fun and listening to music.'

'As a result of that, this morning we have children without parents, fathers without sons, mothers without daughters', he continues, breaking down into sobs, not for the first time in his career. 'I want this to be a comedy show, I hate talking about stuff like this. I just wanna laugh about things every night but it seems to becoming increasingly difficult lately. It feels like someone has opened a window into hell.'

He explains how he disagrees with the idea that nothing can be done about preventing this kind of tragedy from happening again because 'our forefathers wanted us to have AK47s'. At the end of the day, mass shootings in America are usually perptrated by owners of 'automatic or semi-automatic rifles', which are not generally owned or carried by citizens for self-defence. Somehow, this killer managed to stockpile seventeen of those weapons - some of which legally - and smuggle them into a hotel room where he open-fired on attendees at Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

More: Jimmy Kimmel gives update on son's health

'These are the faces of the senators who days after the shooting in Orlando voted against the bill that would have closed [background check loopholes]', he said, displaying a series of 56 headshots behind him. '90% of Democrats and 77% of Republicans support background checks at gun shows, 89% of Republicans and Democrats are in favour of restricting gun ownership for the mentally ill, but not this gang. They voted against both of those things.'