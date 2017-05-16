This year’s Oscars will inevitably go down in history for the infamous mix-up over who won Best Picture, but at least one element of the telecast went well enough to warrant being repeated next year, with Jimmy Kimmel confirmed as the host for the 2018 ceremony.

The late night talk show host, who has hosted ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ since 2003 on ABC, will emcee the 90th Academy Awards telecast for the second consecutive year on March 4th next year. The Academy and ABC network revealed that Kimmel will re-team with producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd as well, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney in 2016

“If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show,” Kimmel joked as the Academy made the official announcement on Tuesday (May 16th).

Kimmel, De Luca and Todd received praise for their roles, though everything was of course overshadowed by the fiasco surrounding the Best Picture award at the end of the evening, which was initially given mistakenly to La La Land before producers signalled that it actually went to Moonlight.

“Jimmy, Mike and Jennifer are truly an Oscar Dream Team,” the Academy’s president Cheryl Boone Isaacs, who is stepping down in July having served a four-year term, said in announcing the threesome’s return. “Mike and Jennifer produced a beautiful show that was visually stunning. And Jimmy proved, from his opening monologue all the way through a finale we could never have imagined, that he is one our finest hosts in Oscar history.”

Kimmel, who didn't know until last December that he was hosting the 2017 awards, added: “Hosting the Oscars was a highlight of my career and I am grateful to Cheryl… and the Academy for asking me to return to work with two of my favourite people, Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd.”

“It’s not often you get two chances to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience and even more rare to be handed the keys to a party 90 years in the making,” De Luca and Todd themselves said in a joint statement. “We always thought the idea that anything can happen on the Oscars was a cliché until we lived it.”

